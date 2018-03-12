Alexandra Helbling appointed General Manager of Calida

Swiss lingerie and sleepwear brand Calida has promoted Alexandra Helbling as General Manager, who will officially take charge of the new role in May 2018. She had joined the company as head of product in 2011 from Skiny Bodywear, where she served as managing director.

“I am convinced that Alexandra Helbling is the right general manager for Calida. She has my absolute confidence and I ask the whole team to support Alexandra in her new job,” said Reiner Pichler, CEO of Calida Group in a statement.

The company added that Janine Weiz would become the company’s new Head of Brand & Product in June 2018, in place of Helbling. Weiz, the company said, holds extensive experience in this area, most recently as managing director of Skiny and Huber bodywear. In 2013, she had served as head of brand & communication at Calida for several months.

In its recent annual financial results, Calida Group also having brands Lafuma and Aubade under its fold, reported revenue growth of 2.4 percent to 116 million euros (142.8 million dollars).

Picture credit:Alexandra Helbling via LinkedIn