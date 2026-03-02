Alexandra Winokur appointed deputy CEO of LVMH North America

French luxury group LVMH and Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Americas, have announced the appointment of Alexandra Winokur as deputy CEO of LVMH North America. The appointment is effective as of March 2, 2026. Winokur transitions to this key leadership role following her successful tenure as president of the Americas at Christian Dior Couture.

Winokur will report directly to Burke in this newly assigned leadership role. She is tasked with collaborating with the chairman to drive strategic growth and operational excellence across the extensive portfolio of Maisons within the region. Her remit includes overseeing a broad retail and manufacturing presence and strengthening the community of local brand presidents.

The transition aims to accelerate the group’s local ambitions through a focused direction on client experience, retail, and digital innovation. Winokur joins the regional corporate team from French fashion house Christian Dior Couture, where she served as president of the Americas.

Extensive leadership background in luxury sector

Winokur brings significant experience from within the LVMH portfolio and the wider luxury industry. Before her tenure at Christian Dior Couture, she held the position of senior vice president, commercial at French jewellery house Cartier from September 2019 to November 2022.

Her career also includes a tenure of nearly four years at US jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co. At the firm, she served as group vice president for North America retail and group vice president of US retail sales between 2015 and 2019.

Prior to her roles in the jewellery sector, Winokur held senior positions at US fashion brand Marc Jacobs, including senior vice president of US retail and general manager of collection accessories. Her foundational experience in luxury management includes over five years at French leather goods house Louis Vuitton as vice president, and a five-year period as vice president of boutiques at US lifestyle brand Tory Burch.