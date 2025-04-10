Alexandre Vauthier leaves his eponymous brand

Alexandre Vauthier has been ousted from the eponymous brand he launched in 2016. The information was disclosed by the media outlet WWD.

In June 2024, the Revolve Group acquired a majority stake in the luxury brand Alexandre Vauthier. At the time, the founder stated in a press release: "I look forward to this new chapter for my house, with the additional expertise that Revolve offers."

He also indicated that from his first meeting with the group's team, he felt "their understanding of developing a haute couture business for today's consumer" as well as "their support for all the specific techniques and effects necessary to conceptualise a collection in this very particular sector of fashion."

As part of the transaction, the Revolve Group announced it would invest 6 million euros over three years in the luxury brand. WWD recalls that Vauthier had been authorized by the Paris court to retain a stake of up to 20 percent.

Founded in 2009, Vauthier Paris had been placed in receivership in February 2024.