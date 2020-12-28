Alexis DePree joins Nordstrom's executive team

Nordstrom has announced that its executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Alexis DePree, will join the company's executive team, effective January 3, 2021.

This decision represents Nordstrom's focus on its supply chain as a critical area for serving customers both in stores and digitally.

“With the acceleration of digital sales to 54 percent this year, our supply chain network must be ready to serve our customers across every aspect of our business — from full-price and off-price to online and in-store,” said Pete Nordstrom, the company's president and chief brand officer, commented in a press release.

He continued, “Alexis’ deep experience in digital, retail and supply chain transformation and her expertise and knowledge across the retail value chain positions us well as we continue to work to reliably get more product closer to our customers, making it easier, faster, and more convenient for them to shop with Nordstrom.”

DePree joined Nordstrom in January 2020. She previously served as Amazon's and held leadership positions with both Target and Dell.