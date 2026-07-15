Alexis Rollier to join PVH as global CFO in September 2026

US apparel group PVH Corporation (PVH) has announced the appointment of Alexis Rollier as its new chief financial officer. Rollier will join the company in early September 2026, reporting directly to the chief executive officer, Stefan Larsson.

In this new role, Rollier will lead the global finance organization of the group and oversee all aspects of the financial steering for the company around the world. The executive will also join the executive leadership team of PVH.

Omni-channel retail experience

Rollier brings more than three decades of experience at various global consumer brands. The executive joins the company from Sephora, part of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, where Rollier served as global chief operating officer and global chief financial officer since 2018. During a 14-year tenure with the beauty retailer, Rollier played a significant role in scaling the business internationally.

Prior to that role, the executive held senior leadership positions at Sephora, including chief financial officer for Europe and the Middle East, and chief financial officer and senior vice president of operations for the Americas. Earlier in the career of the executive, Rollier served as global chief financial officer at Guerlain and held senior finance roles at Kingfisher and LVMH. Rollier started a career at Arthur Andersen and earned an MBA at ESSEC Business School.

Strategic execution for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger

“Alexis is a unique global finance leader, who brings highly relevant expertise across multi-brand and omni-channel retail, deep financial and operational experience, and a strong track record of driving disciplined growth with profit expansion,” said Larsson in a press statement. “As we continue our journey to build Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger into their full potential, Alexis’s experience connecting consumer-facing strategies with effective financial steering will help drive long-term shareholder value.”

Rollier succeeds Melissa Stone, the executive vice president of global financial planning and analysis (FP&A), who has served as interim chief financial officer since January 1, 2026. Stone will work closely with Rollier to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to lead global FP&A, reporting to the incoming executive.

Commenting on the appointment, Rollier stated: “Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are two of the most iconic brands in the world, with powerful consumer relevance, and I am energized by the opportunity to join the PVH team at this important stage of the company’s journey.”