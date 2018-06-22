Alfred Chang promoted to President at PacSun

PacSun has promoted Alfred Chang as President according to a release published by SGB Media. He will report to Mike Egeck, CEO of PSEB, a new operating company composed of Eddie Bauer and PacSun.

The company said in a statement that Chang was most recently PacSun’s executive vice president of men’s merchandising & design and chief brand officer, managing all merchandising and design for the men’s division, as well as ecommerce and marketing for the company.

Chang joined PacSun in 2006 as senior buyer for men’s merchandising and has served in multiple senior positions at the company. In his new role, the company added, Chang will oversee PacSun’s design, merchandising, marketing, retail and e-commerce functions.

Pacific Sunwear of California operates 422 stores in 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Picture:Facebook/PacSun