Ali Goldstein named president of acquisitions for L’Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA, the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world’s leading beauty company, has appointed Ali Goldstein as president of acquisitions.

Goldstein, who has served as US president of L’Oréal Paris, the largest brand in L’Oréal USA’s portfolio, will be responsible for identifying American beauty brands and services for potential acquisition or investment across all four L’Oréal Divisions - mass market, luxury, dermatological and professional beauty.

In her new role, Goldstein will report to David Greenberg, chief executive of L’Oréal USA and president of the North America zone. She succeeds Carol Hamilton, who will retire from L’Oréal after a 40-year career with the company.

Greenberg said in a statement: “Ali Goldstein’s unmatched knowledge of the industry and the American beauty market, her sensitivity to spotting emerging trends and scouting new business opportunities, and her decades-long experience of building powerful brands and setting them on a course for growth make her the perfect candidate to lead our company’s brand acquisition strategy into the future.”

Goldstein joined L’Oréal USA in 2001 and served in leadership roles across L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline, and Garnier. During her time with Maybelline, Goldstein led the team to reclaim the position as the number one makeup brand in the US. Later, during her time with Garnier, she led the launch of Whole Blends and Micellar Water, two pillars of the brand today. She has served as US president of L’Oréal Paris since 2019.