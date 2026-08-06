Alia Gogi Joins Dr. Martens Board of Directors

UK footwear brand Dr. Martens plc (Dr. Martens) has announced the appointment of Alia Gogi as an independent non-executive director, effective September 1, 2026. Upon joining the board, Gogi will also become a member of the audit and risk, remuneration, and nomination committees.

International retail and commercial experience

Gogi brings international retail and commercial experience, with a track record across consumer brands, omnichannel growth, and Asian markets. Most recently, Gogi served as president for Asia at beauty retailer Sephora, part of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, where the executive oversaw operations across ten markets.

Prior to that role, Gogi held senior leadership positions at Sephora, including managing director for Southeast Asia and senior vice president of merchandising for Asia and Greater China. Earlier in her career, Gogi held commercial roles at retail group A.S. Watson Group, as well as brand and category management positions at Nestlé and J Sainsbury. Gogi currently serves as an independent director of US beauty company Coty Inc.

Strategic focus on global development

"The Board is pleased to welcome Alia to Dr. Martens," said Paul Mason, chairman of Dr. Martens, in a press statement. "As we continue to execute our consumer-first strategy, her strong consumer and product focus, together with her international perspective and experience of omnichannel growth, will bring valuable insight as we continue to develop and scale the Dr. Martens brand globally."

Founded in Northamptonshire, England, Dr. Martens operates in more than 60 countries and employs approximately 3,600 people. The business distributes products through direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, including retail and e-commerce, as well as wholesale networks.