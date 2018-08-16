Alice Cleary joins Schuh as Chief Marketing Officer

Scotland-based footwear brand Schuh has appointed Alice Cleary as its new Chief Marketing Officer with immediate effect. The company said, Cleary will join the existing eight members of the Schuh management team that includes Managing Director, Colin Temple.

“We are fortunate to have a great new dynamic that brings a wealth of experience to our business. Her appointment will further cement Schuh’s position as one of the UK’s leading fashion brands,” said Temple, in a statement.

Schuh added that with over 15 years experience in global marketing, Cleary has a dynamic, creative and commercial background leading brand evolution, market entry and digital growth. Her areas of responsibility at Schuh include marketing, social media, PR, CRM and visual merchandising.

“Schuh is a standout retailer with a genuinely humble, vibrant and supportive culture – which in turn has delivered demonstrable success and a huge footprint within UK footwear retail. I remember celebrating my first ever job with a pair of shoes from Schuh, so life feels full circle as I join the brand,’’ added Cleary.

Prior to her appointment at Schuh, Cleary’s notable roles include global marketing director for Australia’s cosmetic brand, Nude by Nature, with 2500 distribution points across 11 countries, along with Lovisa accessories (formally diva) distributed in 22 countries and Littlewoods Home Shopping Group. She also has extensive experience across fast fashion and also designer apparel, beauty and lingerie.

Picture credit:Alice Cleary via Schuh