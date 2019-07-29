Alice + Olivia names Danielle Vreeland PR director

Alice + Olivia has hired Danielle Vreeland has their new senior director of global public relations, celebrity and VIP. Vreeland begins her new role today.

Vreeland was previously director of public relations and VIP at Zac Posen. She's also held stints at Donna Karan Co. as celebrity manager where she handled Donna Karan, Donna Karan Atelier, DKNY and DKNY jeans.

Since the departure of Aliza Licht, Alice + Olivia's former executive vice president of brand marketing and communications, the company has been undergoing restructuring of its public relations department. Vreeland, with her given track record of celebrity clienteling, is expected to bring a bigger celebrity focus to the brand.