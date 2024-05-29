AliExpress names David Beckham as Euro 2024 ambassador

AliExpress, the online retail platform owned by Chinese technology giant Alibaba, has named David Beckham its global ambassador and star of its UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

The appointment follows the news in March that AliExpress had agreed to become the first exclusive global e-commerce partner of the football tournament after signing a deal with European football's governing body UEFA.

As part of his ambassador role, Beckham will be the face of the e-tailer’s ‘Score More with AliExpress’ campaign, where the former footballer will show consumers how to win prizes, ranging from millions of euros worth of coupons to UEFA Euro 2024 match tickets.

Commenting on the partnership, Beckham said in a statement: "AliExpress is helping fans get even closer to UEFA Euro 2024 this summer, by offering them great prizes as the action takes place on the pitch."

Gary Topp, European commercial director at AliExpress, added: "AliExpress is excited to partner with David Beckham for our campaign ahead of the Summer of Sports. Whether you're a football fan or not, I can think of no-one better to show how easy it is to win with AliExpress during UEFA Euro 2024.”

The UEFA Euro 2024 competition takes place from June 14 to July 14 in 10 host cities across Germany and will see 24 national teams compete.