Allbirds appoints Old Navy’s Chief Creative Officer to Board of Directors

Nancy Green, President and Chief Creative Officer at Old Navy and former CEO of Athleta, has been appointed by Allbirds to its Board of Directors, according to a statement by the sustainable footwear brand. Green's appointment to the Board is effective February 10, 2020.

Commenting on its choice, Allbirds said Green “emerged as one of the most important voices in the B Corp movement during her tenure at Athleta, implementing key sustainable practices including achieving 60 percent of Athleta apparel to be made or recycled and sustainable materials, with the goal of 80 percent by 2020”. Green was the CEO of Athleta between 2013 and 2019.

“Nancy shares our belief that business can be a force for positive change and transform how the fashion industry views the products they're putting into the world," said Joey Zwillinger, co-Founder and co-CEO of Allbirds, in the statement."Having spent more than thirty years in the retail industry, I am most inspired by the people and brands with authentic commitment to responsible business practices, particularly protecting the planet," added Green.

Founded in 2014, Allbirds is valued at 1.4 billion US dollars. The company sells shoes made from sustainable materials such as Tencel Lyocell, merino wool, recycled polyester and a sugarcane-based EVA foam.