AllSaints CEO William Kim moves to Lion Capital

British fashion retailer AllSaints’ chief executive officer William Kim has left the business to join private equity firm Lion Capital, reports Retail Gazette. The company’s current chief operating officer Peter Wood would now step into the position vacated by Kim.

Already serving for last eight years, Wood had joined AllSaints as chief finance officer in 2010 and was later promoted to chief operating officer in 2016. Kim, on the other had, the report added, will now be responsible for Lion Capital’s digital investments. The private equity firm had purchased a majority stake in AllSaints in 2011.

The company had earlier announced the appointment of ex-Ted Baker executive Suzanne Egleton as its new global digital director.

