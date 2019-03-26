Alpargatas appoints new EMEA Retail Director for Havaianas brand

Scott Ziegler has been appointed as Havaianas’ new retail director for the EMEA region, the company informed in a statement. A veteran with over 20 years of experience in companies like VF Corporation, Columbia Sportswear, Adidas and Foot Locker, Ziegler will be responsible for Havaianas’ 170 points of sale in the region, including own mono-brand stores, franchisees and concessions.

Founded in 1966, the Brazilian flip-flop brand is owned by Alpargatas, the biggest footwear company in Latin America, with net sales of 760 billion pounds last year. Havaianas is present in 106 countries through 580 stores around the world.

Photo: Havaianas Facebook