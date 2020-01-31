Altuzarra names new CEO

Shira Sue Carmi has been tapped to be Altuzarra's new CEO. She succeeds Karis Durmer, who is leaving the company to become Scotch & Soda's CEO of the Americas. Durmer officially exits his role in March.

Carmi was president of Mansur Gavriel, and was also the founder of marketplace Launch Company. Her resume also includes stints at Banana Republic and Avon.

Altuzarra, founded by fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra in 2008, currently has a presence in 60 countries with various points of sale ranging from their own stores to wholesale accounts. In 2013, Kering, the parent company of brands including Gucci and Balenciaga, bought a minority stake in Altuzarra.