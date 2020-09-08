Amazon promotes John Boumphrey to UK country manager

Online retail giant Amazon has named vice president of fashion, John Boumphrey as the new boss of its UK operations.

Boumphrey joined Amazon nine years ago as director of media in the UK, before taking over the role of vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe, where he launched new fashion brands and programmes, including Prime Wardrobe, Stylesnap and The Drop.

He will start his new role of UK country manager in mid-November, taking over from current boss Doug Gurr, who is leaving Amazon after nine years to become the director of the Natural History Museum.

Commenting on his new role, Boumphrey, said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Amazon’s UK business, helping us to serve our UK customers and communities, as well as supporting our employees and thousands of businesses the length and breadth of the country.

“It’s hard to imagine that there were around 2,500 UK employees when I started almost 10 years ago, and since then I’ve seen a UK workforce that will this year grow to more than 40,000.”

Before joining Amazon, Boumphrey was trading director at Homebase, and earlier in his career, he worked as a consultant at Bain and Company.

Image: courtesy of Amazon