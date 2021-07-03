Amazon's new CEO to get 200 million dollar stock package

Amazon’s incoming CEO is already pocketing a big pay day. New CEO Andy Jassy will be receiving more than 200 million dollars in stock, which will pay out over 10 years, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

The 61,000 share will be recorded on July 5, the official date that Sassy will succeed Jeff Bezos, marking the company’s first CEO transition since its founding in 1994. The final value of the shares will depends on how they are trading when there is pay out over the years, thereby encouraging Jassy to already grow the trillion dollar company.

Jassy will have a base salary of 175,000 on top of 45.3 million dollars in previously awarded stock that vested this year, and an additional 41.5 million shares that vested in 2020. Amazon will also be arranging personal security for him due to him now being one of the most watched men in business.