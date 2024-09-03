Amber Pepper to join Mytheresa as chief customer experience officer

Luxury multi-brand platform Mytheresa has announced the appointment of Amber Pepper as new chief customer experience officer as of October 1, 2024.

Commenting on the new appointment, Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa said: “Amber’s expertise and experience will be instrumental to further grow the leadership position of Mytheresa as the best digital multi-brand platform, creating a community for luxury enthusiasts around the globe.”

Pepper, the company said in a release, possesses extensive experience with almost 25 years in the luxury sector both in digital as well as physical experience-focused roles. She served as vice president marketing, communications & e-commerce for Tapestry and prior to that as chief marketing officer for Farfetch.

Before that she worked at Harrods as head of marketing & communications as well as at Brower Lewis PRCo as managing director.

“I very much look forward to working with Michael Kliger and the talented teams to drive this exceptional business, offering both brand partners and customers a truly unique experience,” added Pepper.

The company added that Pepper will join the senior leadership team of Mytheresa in Munich and will be responsible for partner marketing, brand management, communication, customer experience and top customer engagement at Mytheresa.