American Eagle appoints new chief creative officer

Jennifer Foyle has been appointed to the role of chief creative officer of American Eagle Outfitters, effective immediately. Foyle was previously global brand president of the company's Aerie brand, and will now be responsible for overseeing merchandising, design and marketing for both American Eagle and Aerie. She will report to executive chairman chief executive officer Jay Schottenstein.

Foyle first joined AEO in 2010. In her decade serving as Aerie's global brand president, she led the brand to notable growth. Her milestones included helping the brand earn nearly 800 million dollars in annual revenue in 2019 and delivering 21 consecutive quarters of double digit sales growth.

“Jen is a strategic brand visionary, with a proven ability to drive consistent profitable growth," JJay Schottenstein said in a statement. "She has led Aerie to incredible success, resulting in the quadrupling of sales and profits over the past five years. She brings passion, innovative thinking and an ability to infuse clear vision across product and marketing to create real connections with customers. In Aerie, we have one of the best brands in retail today, and I know Jen’s influence will be instrumental as we continue to drive our momentum and shape the future of American Eagle."

Image: American Eagle