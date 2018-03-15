American Eagle Outfitters appoints new independent director

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has announced the appointment of Suja Chandrasekaran to the company's board of directors as an independent director, effective Monday, March 19, 2018. The company said, Chandrasekaran brings extensive experience in retail and consumer products industries to the AEO board, drawing upon past executive leadership positions at Walmart Stores Inc., The Timberland Company, as well as her current leadership role at Kimberly-Clark. Her appointment returns the AEO board to seven members.

“Suja brings vast information and digital technology expertise and a wealth of leadership experience in the global retail and consumer industries to our team. We are excited to welcome her to the board and look forward to her insights and fresh perspective as we continue our strong momentum and further enhance our customer connectivity and digital capabilities,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the board and CEO of American Eagle Outfitters, in a statement.

Chandrasekaran has served in executive leadership positions for several consumer retailers including senior VP/global chief technology and data officer at Walmart Stores Inc., senior VP/global chief information officer at The Timberland Company, and C-level roles leading technology at PepsiCo and Nestle. Presently, she is Chief Information Officer at Kimberly-Clark and also serves on the board of directors of Symphony Technology Group.

Picture:American Eagle Outfitters website