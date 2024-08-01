American Eagle Outfitters appoints Stephanie Pugliese as independent director

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has announced the appointment of Stephanie Pugliese to the company’s board of directors.

Pugliese, the company said in a release, joins as an independent director, effective August 1, 2024. The addition of Pugliese increases AEO’s board to eight directors, seven of whom are independent.

“Stephanie’s appointment further augments what is already a highly qualified, world-class board of directors. Her passion for innovation and ability to build highly-successful consumer-centric omni-channel brands will be invaluable as we execute on our powering profitable growth plan and driving long-term shareholder returns,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman and chief executive officer.

The company added that Pugliese served as president of the Americas at Under Armour from 2019 to 2023. Prior to that, she spent eleven years at Duluth Holdings, most recently serving as president and chief executive officer and a board member from 2015 to 2019. She led Duluth Holdings through its initial public offering in 2015.

Leading up to this role, Pugliese held executive and senior positions across various functions at the company. She spent her early career as a vice president and general merchandise manager at Lands’ End and vice president of merchandising at Ann Inc.

Pugliese currently serves as an independent board member of Fortune Brands Innovations and Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants. She also serves on the advisory board of the Women in Retail Leadership Circle.