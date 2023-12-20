  • Home
  • AMFI names Deniz Köksal head of Fashion & Business and Development programme

By Veerle Versteeg

Illustrative image of two people shaking hands in an office setting. Credits: Fauxels, via Pexels

The Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) has appointed fashion researcher Deniz Köksal as the head of its Fashion & Business and development programme.

Köksal announced the news via a post on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday, writing: “It is truly an honour to join the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences and serve AMFI.”

He continued: “I am so much looking forward to shaping the future course of AMFI and contributing together with a fantastic team and amazing Jose Teunissen [the director of AMFI].”

AMFI is part of Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (HvA) and offers three fashion programmes at the bachelor level: Fashion & Branding, Fashion & Business and Development and Fashion & Design.

