Amorepacific appoints new CEO for North America

Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific, has appointed Giovanni Valentini as chief executive for North America to further accelerate growth in the region.

Valentini, an industry veteran with experience at L'Oréal and Unilever, has been tasked with spearheading the group's strategic vision, including strengthening the region's organisational structure, optimising operations, and championing the business objectives of Laneige, Innisfree, and Sulwhasoo, as well as new-to-market brands.

He will also assume global brand holder responsibility for US-based brand Tata Harper Skincare, which was acquired by Amorepacific in 2022.

Valentini was formerly general manager of Lancôme USA within L'Oréal's Luxe Division and is described as a seasoned beauty veteran with experience from prior leadership roles with Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, and Unilever brands across different geographies.

In recent years, Amorepacific's North American business has reported substantial growth. In 2023, the company's North American sales surged by 58 percent compared to the previous year, and the region's share of Amorepacific's international business expanded from 5.5 percent in 2021 to 20.5 percent in 2023.

With Valentini at the helm, Amorepacific is looking to elevate its North American business further with a focus on expanding the customer base for its core brands – Laneige, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, and Tata Harper, while continuing to diversify brand offerings in the US and Canada.

In addition, Amorepacific has assigned Robin Na, the former head of North America, to lead the business in Japan, to continue broadening its customer base in the region.