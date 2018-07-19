Amsterdam Fashion Academy appoints new Managing Director

Iris Peitzmeier is the new Managing Director of the Amsterdam Fashion Academy, the fashion school in the heart of the Dutch capital. She will be overseeing all academic and business aspects of the school.

Born in Germany, Peitzmeier is a true globetrotter: her CV includes experiences in Dubai, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Mauritius, among other places. Graduated in Education in Germany, she earned her postgraduate degree in Fashion Design in New Zealand and completed her master’s degree in fashion in Milan, Italy. In total, Peitzmeier has 19 years of work experience in fashion design and education.

“I am very excited to explore the fashion world in Amsterdam in comparison to non-European cities: Amsterdam seems to me a very creative city where you can get a lot of inspiration”, said Peitzmeier in a statement. “My main task will be to establish industry collaborations, as well as expose out students’ talent in and outside the Netherlands”.

The Amsterdam Fashion Academy is a private institution, founded in 2013. It offers degrees in Fashion and Textiles Design and Fashion Business, accredited both in the Netherlands and in the UK.