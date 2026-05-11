Amy Bircher Bruyn named chair of NCTO

The National Council of Textile Organisations (NCTO) has named Amy Bircher Bruyn as the new chair of the organisation. Bruyn currently serves as chief executive officer and founder of MMI Textiles, an industrial and custom textile supplier.

She will be joined at the helm of NCTO by the organisation’s new vice chair, Jay Todd, the CEO and managing partner of Service Thread, an industrial yarn and sewing thread manufacturer.

In addition to Bruyn and Todd’s appointments, NCTO has further elected chairs for each of its five councils.

Among those appointed were Lenzing Fibers’ David Adkins, who will oversee the Fiber Council; Tim Manson of Meridian Speciality Yarn Group, who will chair the Yarn Council; Milliken & Company’s Allen Jacoby, the new chair of the Fabric and Home Products Council; Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara will take on the Finished Textiles and Apparel Products Council; and Todd Bassett of Fi-Tech for the Industry Support Council.

Speaking on the new appointments, NCTO president and CEO, Kim Glas, thanked Bruyn and Todd for stepping into their new roles, particularly amid a challenging environment with leadership being key to advancing policies and strengthening customs enforcement.

The organisation is also looking to refine tariff policies, expand the Berry Amendment and America-made procurement, and grow the Western Hemisphere co-production chain.