Amy Booth joins French Connection as new ecommerce head

French Connection, the British design-led brand known for its distinctive products across womenswear, menswear, accessories, and home, has appointed Amy Booth as its new head of ecommerce.

Booth shared her excitement for the role on LinkedIn, stating, "I have had 5 amazing years at LK Bennett, working with some fantastic people. Learning so much from some great leaders and colleagues". She added, "I am really excited to join French Connection as their Head of Ecommerce and start my next chapter in the world of Ecommerce!".

French Connection, which was created in 1972, distributes globally through its retail stores, e-commerce, wholesale, and licensing channels, with a commitment to putting the customer at the heart of the business while offering affordable quality and maintaining its core passion for design.