Andrea Homann, Tom Tailor’s VP Product to leave company

Andrea Homann, vice president product and managing director product and procurement at Tom Tailor GmbH since 2015 has decided not to extend her contract which expires on March 31, 2020, and will leave the company after 12 years in strategic and operational product management.

“The decision was not an easy one, as I have a very strong connection with the company and Tom Tailor brand,” said Homann in a statement, adding, “At the same time, curiosity, dynamism and the willingness to change my perspective have always been what’s driven me when identifying trends and developing new strategies.”

Homann has been working for Tom Tailor in various positions since 2008. The company said, she is currently responsible for product development, procurement and profitability of all Tom Tailor brand lines as well as for the plus-size segment of the women’s line My True Me which was launched in August this year, and for the Mine to Five line in the smart casual segment.

“We wish Andrea all the best for her future career and personal development and thank her for her great dedication to the company and passion for the brand,” added Gernot Lenz, CEO of the Tom Tailor Group.

Currently, Tom Tailor Men is headed by Reinhard Müller since August 2019; who was previously responsible for Tom Tailo Denim Male. Laura Berger, who has held various positions at Tom Tailor Denim since 2015, took over from Müller and heads Tom Tailor Denim Male since August 2019. Franziska Schulze has been Division Head for Tom Tailor Denim Female since 2017, and has been with the company since over 10 years. Since August 2019, Viktoria Simeoni is head of Tom Tailor Women as well as the new smart casual line Mine to Five.

Picture credit:Andrea Homann via Tom Tailor