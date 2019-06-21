Andrea Incontri leaves creative director role with Tod's

Andrea Incontri is stepping down from his role with Tod's, reported today by Italian publication MF Fashion. Incontri had been creative director of menswear for the Italian luxury group since 2014 and had joined the company the year before.

Incontri will exit the company on June 30. He said in a statement that "it was an honor to have been part of this great family," and that his time with Tod's was "a school and an important growth experience." He also thanked Diego and Andrea Della Valle, Tod's chairman and vice chairman for their support.

"In 2013 I started my collaboration on the Tod’s menswear collections, iin June 2014 I became a creative director for men," Incontri wrote on an Instagram post. "They have been years of teaching, commitment, discipline. I built an uphill route thanks to all the wonderful people I worked with. I owe a lot to them because it was thanks to them that I succeeded: to respect the values of a great Italian brand.

Incontri has not announced plans for his next endeavor.

The Italian designer no longer maintains his eponymous label, which last showed a collection for the Fall/Winter 2016-2017 seasib. The label launched in 2009 with a focus on accessories before expanding to include womenswear, menswear.