Andrew Murphy named CIO at John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership has announced Andrew Murphy as its next Chief Information Officer (CIO). Murphy, the company said, is currently group productivity director for the Partnership and will take up the CIO role on February 1, 2018. He will replace Paul Coby who will leave at the end of April 2018 after serving the company for last seven years.

Commenting on the development, Sir Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a press release: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Paul for his outstanding contribution to our business and the legacy he has left. Paul was the architect of the IT strategy for John Lewis, which helped to transform the business into a leading omni-channel retailer.”

Murphy joined the John Lewis Partnership in 1992 and performed a number of roles. This included MD of John Lewis Aberdeen and MD of John Lewis Edinburgh. In 2009, he was appointed director, operational development before becoming retail director, John Lewis in 2010 and in 2015 - group productivity director, where he has led the Partnership's change programme.

Picture:John Lewis media center