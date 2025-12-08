Andrew Price to step down from Shaftesbury Capital

Property company Shaftesbury Capital, which owns retail properties in Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown in London, has announced that executive director Andrew Price will step down from his role at the end of the year to “pursue other opportunities”.

Price joined Shaftesbury Capital in 2001 and has undertaken several significant investment, asset management and leadership roles, including leading the operations team to achieve efficiencies across the portfolio and drive the enhancement of sustainability initiatives, following the merger and the sale of the Fitzrovia portfolio.

Ian Hawksworth, chief executive of Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement: “Andrew has made a significant contribution to the company over many years most recently leading a comprehensive review of portfolio operations which is anticipated to generate efficiencies and enhanced customer service. He leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future”.

Commenting on his departure, Price added: “I am very proud of my contribution to Shaftesbury Capital. It has been a joy to work for a great company with a truly remarkable portfolio. I thank my colleagues, past and present for their support and friendship over the years and wish the company every success in the future as I enter the next chapter of my career”.

Shaftesbury Capital’s property portfolio is valued at 5.2 billion pounds and extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across areas of London's West End. It has a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices in Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.