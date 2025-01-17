Andy Lew named head of Lanvin Group's second headquarters in Europe

Lanvin Group has announced key leadership and board changes designed to strengthen its position in the luxury fashion industry and further advance its strategic goals.

The company’s board has appointed Andy Lew, CEO of St. John Knits as executive president of Lanvin Group, while Eric Chan will transition from his role as CEO to join the board as a director.

As part of this transition, Lanvin Group will establish a second headquarters in Europe, which will be led by Lew to support the company's global expansion.

Commenting on the executive changes, Zhen Huang, chairman of Lanvin Group, said: "Establishing a second headquarters in Europe under Andy's leadership underscores our commitment to strengthening our global operations and market presence. I want to thank Eric Chan for his dedicated service as CEO and look forward to his continued contributions as a board member."

Lanvin said in a statement that Lew brings more than 35 years of experience in the fashion industry, with a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence in the luxury sector.

"Leading the establishment of our European headquarters is a tremendous opportunity to expand our global footprint and elevate our brands. I look forward to supporting our creative talents, collaborating with our teams and board to unlock new growth, and driving exceptional value for stakeholders," added Lew.

Lew will also continue to serve as a key leader within St. John Knits International, with day-to-day operations managed by a newly established management committee.

Prior to his leadership role at St. John Knits, Lew held senior positions at Brooks Brothers Group, Ermenegildo Zegna Group, and Nordstrom. Additionally, he has served on the boards of August Purple, Soles4Souls, and several Brooks Brothers subsidiaries.