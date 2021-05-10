Andy Rubin steps down from JD Sports board, successor announced

JD Sports has announced that Andy Rubin has stepped down from its board as a non-executive director.

“I would like to thank Andy Rubin for his valuable contribution to the board over the last five years at JD, which has been a period of substantial growth of the group in geographic reach, turnover and profitability,” said JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill in a statement.

Rubin will be replaced by Pentland Group executive director Andy Long, who held the roles of chief financial officer and chief information officer of Pentland Brands, the Pentland Group's portfolio of sports and fashion brands, until the end of 2020.

Prior to joining Pentland, Long held senior finance roles at Boots and Procter and Gamble. He has also been a board member at Sport England since 2016.

“I would also like to welcome Andy Long to the Board of JD,” Cowgill said. “His varied experience both at Pentland and elsewhere will be a great addition to our Board, as we continue our successful development.”

Pentland Group owns a 51.9 percent stake in JD Sports.