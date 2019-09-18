Angela Bass to join Caleres as Chief Human Resources Officer

Caleres has announced that Angela Bass will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer on September 23, 2019. Bass will be a member of the company’s leadership team and replaces Doug Koch, who will transition to a new role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects.

Bass, the company said in a statement, will oversee all human resources functions for the company’s portfolio of brands and its more than 10,000 employees, including recruitment, talent management, training, compensation, benefits, and labour law compliance.

The company added that Bass is a strategic and experienced human resources leader with more than 30 years of experience in the footwear, fashion, and sporting goods industries, including both retail and wholesale. Most recently, Bass owned a strategic HR consulting firm advising clients in multiple sectors. Her past roles include executive human resources positions at Performance Sports Group, Collective Brands Performance and Lifestyle Group, Sport Brands International, and Bauer Nike Hockey.

Picture:Facebook/Famous Footwear