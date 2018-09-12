Angela Spindler to quit her CEO's role at N Brown

The board of N Brown Group Plc, the company said, has commenced the search for a new chief executive as Angela Spindler who has led the business through a period of significant change and its transition towards an online retailer, will leave her role at the end of September. The board has asked Steve Johnson who is currently Chief Executive Officer of the financial services business to assume the role of interim group chief executive officer, who also joins the PLC board with immediate effect.

Commenting on the development, Matt Davies Chairman of N Brown Group Plc said in a statement: "We recognise that now is an appropriate time to search for a new leader who can take the business forward through the next phase of its development. I would like to thank Angela for her significant contribution as CEO."

"I have been incredibly proud to lead N Brown over the past five years and to work with such exceptionally talented people that make N Brown the great company that it is. Over the last five years we have undertaken a significant transformation across the business to support our online future, which will form a strong foundation for the coming years,” added Spindler.

Picture:N Brown website