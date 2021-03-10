Angelica Cheung joins Zegna as strategic adviser

Former Vogue China editor-in-chief Angelica Cheung has a new role. She has been hired as a strategic adviser to Gildo Zegna, CEO of The Ermenegildo Zegna Group. The news was reported by WWD.

In her new role, Cheung is expected to focus on expansion in the Chinese market. Cheung has quickly been able to keep herself busy ever since departing Vogue China. In addition to her strategic adviser role at Zegna, she is also a venture partner at Sequoia Capital’s China branch where she focuses on fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.

China is one of Ermenegildo Zegna’s key markets, accounting for 40 percent of the company’s business. This year, Zegna is celebrating its 30th anniversary in China, and currently counts 60 stores in Greater China. Last year, Zegna also celebrated the 110th anniversary of the brand.

2019 was a very strong year for the company, as they closed with 1.3 billion euros, up from 1.16 billion euros in 2018. Their bottom line has been helped by their acquisition of the Thom Browne label in 2018.

photo: courtesy of Ermenegildo Zegna