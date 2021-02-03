Angelica Cheung,Sequoia Capital

Angelica Cheung, the founding editor of Vogue China, announced via Instagram that she will be joining Sequoia Capital China. Although Cheung has moved over from the world of media to the world of finance, according to the caption in her Instagram post, she will still be in the world’s of fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Cheung announced she was stepping down from the publication she helped found last November. Vogue China still has not named her replacement. U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is part of the search committee for Cheung’s replacement.

Sequoia Capital has been eyeing more fashion investments lately. The company recently took a stake in popular French label AMI with the intention of helping the brand expand.