Angelica Cheung to leave Vogue China

Vogue China’s founding editor Angelica Cheung, one of the most influential figures in fashion, is leaving the publication after 15 years. Cheung’s last day is December 8, right after she puts out Vogue China’s 15th anniversary issue.

Cheung’s departure is seen as part of a response to fashion magazines losing their audiences to social media apps like WeChat. Cheung is responsible for creating the Vogue China spinoff Vogue Me, which catered to millennials.

During her time at Vogue China, Cheung managed to make major inroads for Chinese models. Originally, a lot of major fashion photographer did not want to shoot Chinese models, so Cheung made it a point to nurture a generation of Chinese supermodels. Cheung also grew a network of stylists, photographers, and models who had previously even refused to work in China.

Cheung’s replacement has not been named yet, but U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will have a hand in choosing Cheung’s successor. Vogue China currently has a circulation of 2 million and a social media following of 23 million.

photo: via YouTube.com