Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus takes over as the CEO of Gerry Weber International

Gerry Weber International AG has appointed Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus as CEO. At its meeting on March 25, 2021, the supervisory board of the company had already appointed the former chief operating officer (COO) as chairwoman of the managing board with effect from the end of the companyʼs 2021 annual general meeting.

The company said in a statement that Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus succeeds Alexander Gedat, who took over this role on an interim basis in February 2020. Schindler-Obenhaus has been a member of the managing board of Gerry Weber since August 2020 and now forms a dual leadership together with chief financial officer (CFO) Florian Frank.

In her role as COO, she was already responsible for design, production, procurement and marketing/communications; she has now additionally taken over responsibility for sales from Alexander Gedat.

In his capacity as CFO, Florian Frank is responsible for finance & controlling, human resources, IT, corporate sourcing, distribution centre & outbound logistics and capital markets & investor relations.

Schindler-Obenhaus, who is the first woman to serve as CEO at Gerry Weber, has been working in the fashion industry for almost 40 years.

“Having been appointed as a member of the managing board of Gerry Weber International AG in August 2020, I am now very much looking forward to taking over as chairwoman of the board. With an adjusted cost structure, optimised processes and a strategy covering the period until 2023, Florian Frank and I now have a starting situation from which we can further develop #wearegerry together with our teams,” said Schindler-Obenhaus.

After 18 months in office as interim CEO, Alexander Gedat was re-elected to the supervisory board and aims to be elected chairman at the upcoming constituent supervisory board meeting. Dr. Tobias Moser had temporarily taken over the chairmanship of the supervisory board. He did not stand for re-election and stepped down with effect from yesterdayʼs annual general meeting.

At the annual general Meeting, Alexander Gedat and Sanjay Sharma (Director / Chief Operating Officer at Intergenic Limited, London) were elected as members. Also elected were Christina Käßhöfer (marketing expert) and Norbert Steinke (retail expert).