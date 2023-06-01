Ann Demeulemeester names new creative director

Stefano Gallici is taking over as creative director at Ann Demeulemeester.

Following the announcement just two weeks ago that Ludovic de Saint Sernin was to leave the Belgian fashion house after presenting only his first collection, it now seems that Ann Demeulemeester has already found a successor. Stefano Gallici is the new creative director at Ann Demeulemeester, WWD reports.

According to Gallici's LinkedIn profile, he has been active in the position since June. He is expected to present his first collection as early as the end of September, during Paris Fashion Week.

Coming from within the Belgian company, Gallici has been responsible for menswear at Ann Demeulemeester for the past three years.

‘Strong creativity and a clear vision’

Before that, he was active as a designer at the Antonioli Group, which Ann Demeulemeester has been part of since 2020. He later gained further experience as menswear design assistant at Haider Ackermann.

“[Gallici] immediately demonstrated a strong creativity and a clear vision for Ann Demeulemeester,” Antonioli Group’s eponymous founder Claudio Antonioli said, according to WWD. “He represents the DNA of the brand with an eye to the future.”

Previous creative director De Saint Sernin only joined the Belgian fashion label in December 2021, but then last month it was revealed that he would be leaving the business after just one season.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and editing from German into English by Veerle Versteeg.