Ann Demeulemeester receives baroness title for fashion contributions

Fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester has been made a baroness. She was ennobled by the Belgian King Philippe. Every year, as part of the National Holiday celebrations on 21 July, honorary distinctions are awarded. Deserving Belgians are elevated to the nobility.

Demeulemeester may now call herself a baroness. She received this title for her contributions to the arts. The designer is part of the renowned Antwerp Six (a group of famous Belgian designers). The Belgian royal family praised her for "putting Belgian fashion in the international spotlight".

Several countries have their own ways of honouring their citizens. The UK awards honorary titles such as the Order of the British Empire. France has the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. The Netherlands awards ribbons.