Ann Demeulemeester returns to namesake label ahead of Antwerp flagship reopening

Iconic Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to her eponymous label after an eight-year hiatus.

Demeulemeester will return to the brand she founded in the 80s, but not as a designer this time, according to Belgian newspaper De Tijd.

Instead, she has agreed with the brand’s owner, Italian fashion entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli, to return to the brand as an adviser for the next ten years.

Antonioli, who took over the brand last year, said Demeulemeester will be involved in “some projects”.

Demeulemeester said: “I personally see it as my role to enrich the DNA in new domains and other forms.”

The news comes as the label gears up to reopen its iconic flagship store in Antwerp on September 2.

“I am honoured to be able to reopen this iconic flagship,” said Antonioli in a release. “Since the beginning of this project my mission has been to preserve the brand’s ethos, of which the store is a big part. Antwerp is a city that has always fascinated me, and I’m happy to bring back a place that is the epicentre of the Ann Demeulemeester universe.”

Demeulemeester launched her label in 1985 with her husband Patrick Robyn, before opening their Antwerp store in the historical 1880s Beaux Arts building in 1999.

The refurbished 420 meters features canvases covering the store’s windows, creating a chiaroscuro effect in the daytime, while the shop’s lighting has been switched out for an all-new digitally controlled LED system that place the clothing in a “soft yet crisp” light.

The original wooden floor has also been restored and stained black, while floor-to-ceiling black curtains now line the windows on the ground floor. Other custom touches include a new cash wrap, 11-meter-long hanging rails, and a large circular footwear display with built-in seating on the first floor.