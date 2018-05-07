Anna Baschirotto joins Liu Jo as Marketing & Communication Director

Premium Italian brand Liu Jo has appointed Anna Baschirotto as Global Marketing & Communication Director, reporting to the President Marco Marchi, from the May 2, 2018.

Commenting on her new position at Liu Jo, Anna Baschirotto said in a media statement: “I’m very happy to join the Liu Jo team at a moment when its so challenging and dynamic for the premium sector.”

The company said, having twenty years of experience in the luxury fashion sector and in particular in the Valentino Group, Baschirotto fits strategically in the path of raising the brand image and consolidating awareness and reputation on the international markets.

Picture:Facebook/Liu Jo