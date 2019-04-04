Anna Johnson is the new CEO of Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group has appointed Anna Johnson, former EGM of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Bendon Limited, as the company's new CEO, following the completion of its recent strategic financing and debt re-structuring. The company said that Justin Davis-Rice has stepped down from his role as CEO and has been named Executive Chairman of Naked.

“Anna, who has been successfully implementing our strategic plan within Bendon for the past five months, has a proven track record of restructuring and transforming established businesses in the consumer sector and we believe her role as CEO of Naked will amplify our new strategic direction,'' said former CEO Davis-Rice in a statement.

The company added that Johnson brings to Naked over 25 years' experience driving growth across a number of industries including consumer electronics, outdoor adventure and intimate apparel. Prior to re-joining Bendon, Johnson was EGM of operations with The Warehouse Group, where she oversaw $1 billion of revenue and a 93-store footprint. From 2012 to 2017, Johnson spearheaded the retail channel at Bendon as EGM, delivering sequential 30 percent returns from multiple women's categories. Prior to Bendon, Johnson was the GM for the New Zealand territory and franchisee with Harvey Norman, one of Australia's largest list retailers.

“We have an exceptionally talented team at Naked that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our product in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities,” added Johnson.

Naked undertakes strategic review of the business

After a global strategic review, the company further said, Naked has effectuated a plan that is on track to realize an aggregate of 6.5 million dollars in cost savings. Naked has exited unprofitable channels in the UK, EU and select Australian and New Zealand independent channels. However, the company said, as brand strength in the UK and EU remains strong, Naked will continue to service key accounts such as Selfridges, as well as the Outnet, stores.

The Naked brand will complete its full integration into the group of brands by May 2019. This integration accounted for 1.5 million dollars of the annualized cost savings and includes the shut down of the Wearnaked.com site in the US. The Naked brand will continue to be developed under the house of brands of Bendon with the strategic growth earmarked to be in US mass merchants and New Zealand markets. The company has also downsized and optimized global offices in Sydney, Hong Kong and the US as a part of the review.

Picture:Facebook/Bendon Lingerie