Anna Wintour becomes chief content editor of Conde Nast

Anna Wintour has been promoted to the position of global chief content editor at Condé Nast. The role was created to help unify the publisher's international and U.S. operations.

Wintour will continue her existing duties as editor in chief of Vogue U.S., while overseeing the 25 global editions of the magazine. She will report to chief executive officer Roger Lynch.

Lynch commented in a statement, “Anna’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Condé Nast as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences, while cultivating and mentoring some of today’s brightest talent in the industry, has made her one of media’s most distinguished executives."