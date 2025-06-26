Anna Wintour resigning as Vogue US Editor-in-Chief after 36 years

Anna Wintour is stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue, a role she has held since 1988. The announcement was made during a staff meeting on Tuesday. Wintour will remain Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast.

The decision is part of Condé Nast’s ongoing global restructuring, which includes appointing regional editorial leads. A search is now underway to name a new editorial leader for the U.S. edition of Vogue.

Wintour will continue to oversee Vogue's international editions and broader content strategy across Condé Nast's portfolio, including titles like GQ, Vanity Fair, and Glamour.

Her departure from the U.S. role marks a major shift for the magazine, which she helped shape over nearly four decades. No successor has been named yet.