Anne Mehlman to join Crocs as Chief Financial Officer

Crocs has announced through a statement that Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer is resigning from the company effective April 1, 2019 to pursue strategic board and advisory work. The company has appointed Anne Mehlman as Teffner’s successor, who will assume the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer role effective August 24, 2018. Upon Mehlman’s arrival, the company added, Teffner will transition into the role of Executive Vice President Finance and Strategic Projects.

Commenting on Teffner’s exit and Mehlman’s appointment, Andrew Rees said in a statement: “Carrie’s contributions have been invaluable and, on behalf of the entire Crocs team, I want to express our gratitude for her leadership, dedication and commitment. We are now in a great position for a CFO transition and are thrilled to welcome Anne back to Crocs as our new CFO. Anne has a terrific background, made even stronger by her time at Zappos leading the finance and supply chain teams.”

Mehlman, Crocs said, brings more than 15 years of global financial and operational experience to her role. She will join Crocs from Zappos.com, Inc., an online shoe retailer owned by Amazon, where she is chief financial officer. Before joining Zappos.com in 2016, Mehlman was a member of the Crocs management team for over five years, most recently as vice president corporate finance.

Earlier in her career, she has served as division finance director at RSC Holdings, Inc., a construction and industrial equipment rental company (acquired by United Rentals, Inc.), and as Northeast regional controller at Corporate Express, an international B2B seller of office supplies (acquired by Staples, Inc.).

“We are extremely appreciative of the roles that Carrie has played at Crocs, both as a board member and as CFO. She has made tremendous contributions in both capacities, stabilizing the business and positioning Crocs for sustainable, profitable growth,” added Tom Smach, Chairman of the Crocs board of directors on Teffner’s departure from the company.

