Anne Mehlman to replace Michelle Poole as Crocs brand president

Crocs has announced the retirement of Michelle Poole, EVP & president of the Crocs brand.

The company’s current EVP & chief financial officer Anne Mehlman will be promoted to EVP & president of the Crocs brand and until her replacement is named, Mehlman will continue to serve as CFO of the company.

"Over the last decade at Crocs, Michelle's leadership across merchandising, product, design, marketing, and in her role as president has been fundamental to eclipsing the 3 billion dollars brand revenue mark. Michelle will have a lasting imprint on our brand and in our organisation, and I wish her all the best in her retirement," said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs, Inc.

"While it is hard to step away, I know this is the right time for me and my family. I am committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition upon my retirement, and as I pass the baton to Anne, I have the highest confidence that we have the right leadership team in place to continue the Crocs brand's momentum," added Poole.

The company said in a statement that the new Crocs brand president has over 20 years of global financial and operational experience, having re-joined Crocs, Inc. in 2018 as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Mehlman had previously worked with the company as vice president of corporate finance from 2011 to 2016. After leaving Crocs in 2016, she served as the chief financial officer of Zappos.com, the ecommerce retailer owned by Amazon.

Commenting on Anne Mehlman’s appointment as Crocs brand president, Rees said: “Anne has been an important thought partner over the last five years in her current capacity as chief financial officer and I have no doubt that her strategic abilities, commercial acumen, and deep knowledge of the Crocs brand will set us up well for our next chapter of growth."

Mehlman also held various financial roles at RSC Equipment Rental (now United Rentals), Corporate Express (now Staples) and Lockheed Martin. She serves on the board of Joann, Inc.