Anne Valérie Hash appointed artistic director of Bonpoint

Mother-daughter fashion brand Bonpoint has a new artistic director. French designer Anne Valérie Hash has been appointed the brand's artistic director. She succeeds Christine Innamorata, who has held the role since 2006. The news was first reported by Fashion Network.

Hash is a graduate of the prestigious École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, having launched her own fashion label in 2001. In 2003, the designer won the ANDAM prize for her work. Unfortunately, her brand closed in 2014, but she was subsequently named creative director of Comptoir des Cotonniers, where she would create mother-daughter looks, similar to what she'll be doing at Bonpoint.

Hash's contract with the brand ended in 2016. Given her past experiences, she was seen as the perfect choice to lead Bonpoint.