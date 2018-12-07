Annemiek Janssen appointed EVP Product at Taifun & Samoon

Annemiek Janssen has joined Gerry Weber Group as Executive Vice President Product Taifun & Samoon, reporting directly to Johannes Ehling, Spokesman of the Executive Board, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Chief Digital Officier (CDO) of the company.

Commenting on Janssen’s appointment Ehling said in a statement: “We are delighted with the signing of Janssen for the business unit Taifun & Samoon. She possesses extensive national and international experience both in the wholesale and retail sector. One of her most significant abilities is her fundamental understanding of vertical processes, coupled with a deeply rooted know-how of full package service.”

Janssen, the company said, was previously business unit leader of the Clockhouse girls brand at C&A. Before that, her career included posts at Mexx and s.Oliver.

“I see great potential in the brands Taifun and Samoon and their ongoing establishment as independent brands – always focusing on the end consumer. Key factors for this are the sharpening of the brand, a clear brand positioning as well as the right merchandise flow,” added Janssen.

The company added that she succeeds Oliver Zaric, who will leave the group at the end of 2018 to pursue new professional challenges.

Picture:Annemiek Janssen via Gerry Weber media centre