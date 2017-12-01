Another ex-Shop Direct executive joins Missguided as COO

After recent appointment of Jonathan Wall as Chief Digital Officer, who served as an ecommerce director with Shop Direct, Drapers has revealed that Shop Direct’s group marketing director Kenyatte Nelson has joined Missguided as Chief Customer Officer.

In September this year, former deputy chief-executive of Shop Direct Gareth Jones had joined Missguided as Chief Executive of online.

The report added that Nelson has been associated with Shop Direct since 2015 and was responsible for the company’s marketing, public relations, creative and art direction, social media channels, and customer acquisition. Before joining Shop Direct, he has worked with Procter & Gamble and for Pepsi, Delta Airlines and Pizza Hut, as a consultant.

In May, Missguided reported a 75 percent increase in revenues for the 12 months to March 2017 to 206 million pounds (273 million dollars), while its international sales, witnessed a jump of almost 130 percent, accounting for over 40 percent of the company’s total turnover.

Picture:Missguided website